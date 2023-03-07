3 elephants electrocuted in illegal electric fence in Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: In a tragic incident, three elephants were electrocuted as they came into contact with an illegal electric fence at a farm near Marandahalli in Dharmapuri on Monday night.

The three female elephants were spotted dead by a team of anti-depredation squad at Kali Kavundar Kottai village in Kendanahalli near the reserve forest area. The forest team was tracking the elephant herd, when they lost sight for a while and soon found them lying dead due to electrocution.

The two calves that were accompanying the three adults were saved by the intervention of staff as they alerted the Tangedco to disconnect power. Both the calves continued to stay near the adult elephants till Tuesday morning.

The forest department has secured a farmer for putting up the illegal electric fence and further inquiries are on.