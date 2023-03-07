27 new cases in TN, test positivity rate at 0.8%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 27 COVID-19 new cases on Monday, including one case each from Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. The total number of cases in the State now stands at 35,95,029. Five cases were reported in Coimbatore, four each Chennai and Chengalpattu, three cases in Kancheepuram, two in Tiruvallur and one each in Kanniyakumari, Dharmapuri, Madurai, Pudukkottai, Salem, Tirupur and Tiruchy. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu is 0.8 per cent, the Health Department said in the daily bulletin on Monday. Meanwhile, the active cases in the State stood at 156, of which 30 are in Coimbatore. Chennai has 24 active cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 15. After 17 people were declared recovered, the total recoveries reached 35,56,824. As no more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll remained at 38,049.