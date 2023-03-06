Udhay, Kanimozhi began campaign against North Indian: Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday said that the DMK government's anti-Hindi stand is the main cause for the ongoing migrant labourers row in the State.

Chief Minister's son Udhayanidhi Stalin and sister Kanimozhi started the venomous campaign against North Indians, said Annamalai in a statement and pointed out Udhayandhi's 'Hindi Theriyadhu Poda' t-shirt campaign and Kanimozhi's false complaint against the paramilitary personnel in Airport that the latter spoke in Hindi with her.

Stating that the DMK is having a double standard over the issue. After the BJP legislators in Bihar raised the issue in their State Assembly over the migrant issue, the TN government has stepped forward to find a solution, he said.

Refuting DMK's organising secretary R S Bharathi's charge that there was no place for BJP's hate politics in TN, Annamalai said it was the DMK that sowed the seeds of divisive politics in the state.