TN invites ‘financial assistance’ application from elder Tamil scholars

CHENNAI: The state Tamil Development Department has invited applications from elderly Tamil scholars for availing monthly financial assistance for the financial year 2022-23.

A release issued by the State government said that the applicants, who had completed 58 years of age as on January 1, 2022 and having an annual salary of less than Rs 72,000, must submit an online income certificate availed from Tahsildar, proof of service to Tamil and endorsement from two Tamil scholar for service to Tamil along with the application form.

Applications could be availed in person or downloaded free of cost from the official website of www.tamilvalarchithurai.tn.gov.in. Selected beneficiaries would be distributed an assistance of Rs 3,500 plus Rs 500 medical allowance per month. The applications must be sent through the zonal deputy directorate of Tamil development, district deputy director of Tamil development and assistant director of district Tamil development in the concerned districts.

The release said that the government would entertain applications received directly from districts. Interested applicants in Chennai could apply directly through the Directorate of Tamil development. The last date for sending applications is March 31, 2023.