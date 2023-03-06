TN’s power demand touches all-time high
CHENNAI: With gradual rise in mercury due to the onset of summer, the state on Saturday saw its power demand touching an all-time high of 17,584 MW with solar and wind generation coming in handy to meet demand.
According to the Tangedco data, the state has recorded an all-time high demand of 17,584 MW at 10.30 am on Saturday bettering the previous maximum of 17,563 on April 23, last year. The daily energy consumption on Saturday stood at 361.455 million units.
“This summer power demand is likely to be very high. We have already crossed the last year’s peak of 17563 MW of 29/4/2022 on a low demand day ie Saturday,” Tangedco CMD Rajesh Lakhani tweeted.
A senior official of Tangedco said the power demand has gone up early this year and is expected to cross 18,500 MW in April end.
“On Saturday, the power demand crossed 16,600 MW by 8 am and it peaked to 17,584 MW at 10.30 am. Last year’s maximum peak demand was during the afternoon at 2.30 pm,” the official said. Though the demand has gone up suddenly, thanks to the solar and wind generation which helped to meet the demand. Of the 17,584 MW, the solar generation and wind together contributed over 4500 MW.
The official attributed the increase in the power demand to industrial and agricultural demands. “We are providing power supply during the day time for the agricultural consumers to make use of the solar generation,” the official said.
On meeting the power demand for the peak summer months, the official said the demand during the day time would be met without any hassle due to the availability of solar power.
“During the evening peak demand, the power purchases from the exchange and short term basis would be used,” the official added.
