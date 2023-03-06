TN’s power demand touches all-time high

“On Saturday, the power demand crossed 16,600 MW by 8 am and it peaked to 17,584 MW at 10.30 am. Last year’s maximum peak demand was during the afternoon at 2.30 pm,” the official said. Though the demand has gone up suddenly, thanks to the solar and wind generation which helped to meet the demand. Of the 17,584 MW, the solar generation and wind together contributed over 4500 MW.