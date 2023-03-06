Seeman condemns privatisation of MTC buses

CHENNAI: As the Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTC) floats bids to allow private operators to run city buses, Seeman, convenor of Naam Tamizhar Katchi, has alleged that the DMK is following footprints of BJP that is privatising public sector undertakings.

In a statement, Seeman said that the government is allowing private entities to hide its corruption and inability. He also condemned the government for such a move.

"The State Transport Corporation runs 20,000 buses for the last 50 years providing service to poor persons without considering profits. Buses contribute to economic growth of rural areas," he said in the statement.

He added that due to corruption and inability of 50 years of Dravidian rulers, transport corporations are running with Rs. 50,000 crore loss. It also unable to pay its employees. "We opposed the move when the finance minister announced it in the assembly,” he said.

He pointed out that BJP government under Modi is privatising banks, insurance, railway and flights. "The DMK government claimed that it opposes BJP's policies but it privatising MTC buses. This is after an announcement of modernising bus stands at several crores. It is confirmed that DMK is the B-Team of BJP through its action. Is privatising government undertakings is called Dravidian Model? Or Aryan Model?" he asked.

He urged the State government to drop the plan and take measures to make the transport corporations to make them profitable.