Ranipet ryots welcome cane harvester, but sick of dormant mills

According to sources, cane farmers in the Banavaram and Panapakkam firkas in the Ranipet district were attached to a private sugar mill in the Kanchipuram district. However, as the mill was dormant for the last few years, farmers in the area opt for jaggery manufacture. This was highlighted when ‘Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam’ youth wing state president R Subash in a letter to the Ranipet Collector requested that cane farmers in the above firkas be attached to the Vellore or Tiruttani sugar mills.