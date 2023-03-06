Nadda to inaugurate new party office in Krishnagiri, 9 other dists

CHENNAI: National president of BJP JP Nadda would inaugurate the newly constructed party offices in Tamil Nadu on March 10 from Krishnagiri district.

The party constructed district headquarter's office in 10 districts, including Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Pudukottai, and Tuticorin. Nadda would inaugurate Krishnagiri office and also inaugurate nine other offices through video conferencing from the same venue, said senior BJP leader KS Narendran, who was also appointed as non-official Independent Director on the Board of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation for a period of three years.