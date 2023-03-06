Ma Su inaugurates medical buildings at Rs 5.23 cr

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated various medical buildings constructed at a cost of Rs. 5.23 crore at Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital on Monday.

The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit building has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 1 crore, while sewage treatment system has been set up at a cost of Rs 47.06 lakh for the first time in India.

A gymnasium was also opened at a cost of Rs 10 lakh and Chengalpattu Deputy Director Health Services Office was also set up at a cost of Rs 30 lakh. The Health Minister said that Chengalpattu Government Medical College provides critical care, including a PICU for underprivileged children, in the district and its adjoining areas.

The unit was upgraded and expanded by Renault Nissan Automotive India as part of their CSR to meet demand. With this expansion, the facility can provide treatment to an estimated 1,500-2,000 more children every year who need critical care.

A centenary commemorative arch of the State public health department was also inaugurated on the campus. Other buildings include out patient ward building at Pounjoor Primary Health Center and Sunampet Primary Health Center at a cost of Rs 48 lakh each.

Nurses' residence building at Medavakkam Primary Health Center and Nurses' residence building at Singapperumalkoil Primary Health Center at a cost of Rs 25 lakh each were inaugurated and brought to public use.

Other buildings were also inaugurated at sub-health centers. A total of 16 medical buildings at a cost of Rs 5.23 crore were inaugurated.

First-year medical students were also felicitated at the Chengalpattu Medical College as well. He said that a total of 20 Urban Health Centers are being constructed in Chengalpattu and Tambaram Corporation and will be opened very soon.

K Selvam, Member of Parliament, Kancheepuram, T M Anbarasan, Minister for MSME and Tamilnadu Urban Habitation Development Board, Government Of Tamil Nadu were also present.