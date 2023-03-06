Know the needs of backward people in the society: Stalin tells officials

CHENNAI: As part of the Chief Minister on Field programme, Stalin on Monday held a meeting with district Collectors in Madurai.
According to a report from Daily Thanthi, he insisted officials to provide certificates requested by the people within a specific time and that people's petitions are not just a piece of paper.
District Collectors were also directed to provide necessary facilities to their respective areas. "The needs of the district should be highlighted to the government and steps should be taken to implement them as every district has different needs," he told them.
The Chief Minister mentioned: "Theni district needs facilities for fruit and vegetable farming."
"Collectors should give importance to the welfare schemes of the government. We should know the needs of the backward people in the society and do our duty to serve them. New industries should be created.The southern districts of the State should be developed economically. The authorities should take steps to improve the livelihood of the rural people," he added.
We have created job assurance programmes for farmers and workers and the officials should realise the government's intention and bring the schemes to the people, the CM said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android