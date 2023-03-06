Know the needs of backward people in the society: Stalin tells officials

CHENNAI: As part of the Chief Minister on Field programme, Stalin on Monday held a meeting with district Collectors in Madurai.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, he insisted officials to provide certificates requested by the people within a specific time and that people's petitions are not just a piece of paper.

District Collectors were also directed to provide necessary facilities to their respective areas. "The needs of the district should be highlighted to the government and steps should be taken to implement them as every district has different needs," he told them.