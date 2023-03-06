'If the Bihar CM...': Chirag attacks Nitish over migrants row in TN

Earlier, on March 3 the LJP chief also wrote a letter addressing Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention on the matter regarding the alleged assault on migrants in Bihar and tweeted a copy of the letter. After unverified reports on social media claimed that migrant labourers were targeted in Tamil Nadu, Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed concern over the situation which he said came to his notice through newspaper reports.

The reports created a ruckus in the Bihar Assembly with the opposition demanding Nitish Kumar's resignation. Tamil Nadu BJP also sought to blame the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government. Tamil Nadu Police has deemed the reports as fake.

The Southern India Mills Association (SIMA) and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) also released a joint statement on the incident and said that the videos showing the attacks on Bihari migrant workers are false. On Saturday, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin spoke to his Nitish Kumar stating that his government will always stand to protect the migrant brothers.

"Strict legal action will be initiated against those who deliberately post fake videos of migrant workers being attacked and spread fear and panic in the state," chief minister Stalin said in a statement. Stalin said that it is highly condemnable that some people are indulging in such dirty politics on social media.