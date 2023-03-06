Elephant tramples two to death in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

COIMBATORE: Two persons were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Sathyamangalam in Erode on Sunday. The deceased persons, identified by the forest department as Bomme Gowder, 55 and Sidhumari, 65, both hailing from Kunri tribal village in Kadambur forest area in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) were returning after buying groceries, when the incident happened. They both were riding pillion in two-wheelers driven by their friends. While nearing ‘Thattapallam’ near Kadambur, a wild elephant strayed out of the forest area to the road and charged on them.“All the four people left their vehicles and took to their heels. However the elephant chased, caught hold of Bomme Gowder and Sidhumari, flung them to the ground and trampled the duo to death,” an official said. On receiving information, the Kadambur police and the forest department staff arrived and sent their bodies for a post mortem at Sathyamangalam Government Hospital. The families of the deceased persons are likely to be given compensation by the forest department following an inquiry.