Stalin reviews progress of welfare projects in 5 districts

After listening to their demands, Chief Minister Stalin ensured them that it would be considered with officials and fulfilled, accordingly. “People believed that this government will deliver the goods and hence the government is committed to fulfill all their demands,” Chief Minister Stalin said and added that an exclusive budget for agriculture would be tabled in the Assembly in the coming days. He also added that his government is working towards delivering all promises made in the ruling party’s poll manifesto. Scores of people, who waited at the Collectorate premises, handed over petitions to CM Stalin, who received them with patience.