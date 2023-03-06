Stalin reviews progress of welfare projects in 5 districts
MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday was in Madurai, where he reviewed the progress in welfare projects launched by the state government for the development of people in Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Theni under ‘Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar’ programme.
After reviewing various schemes, CM Stalin said the government’s attitude has changed now as the government is in pursuit of people, who once upon a time went behind the government for assistance.
During the CM’s schedule, the members of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai, thanked the Chief Minister for taking progressive steps to spur industrial development and adopt holistic approach to develop trade and commerce to achieve the goal of Tamil Nadu becoming a trillion dollar economy by 2030.
The Chamber demanded the Chief Minister to set up an industrial park under SIDCO at Sakkimangalam, a bus port and also to expedite the expansion of the runway of Madurai airport.
Meanwhile, Dindigul Chamber of Commerce has sought the CM to upgrade Sirumalai with necessary amenities to transform the hill station into a potential centre of tourism and demanded rope-car facility between Palani and Kodaikanal and create a market for Dindigul-fame locks.
Farmers seek horticultural college in Oddanchatram
Farmer associations voiced the need for a horticultural college at Oddanchatram in Dindigul district and implementing the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundaru river interlinking project.
Those from Traditional Country Boat Fishermen Welfare Association felt the need for constructing a harbour with other facilities, including groynes off Thangachimadam (North) shore in Ramanathapuram district and further demanded breakwater structure to make use of the fishlanding centre at Kunthukal throughout the year. More importantly, the association sought to hike diesel-subsidy for fishing boats and a fresh boat jetty at Rameswaram.
The representatives of food business operators association, MADITSSIA, Ramnad –Sivaganga Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association, Mechanised Boats owners Association, Ayyampalayam Farm Producers’ Organization, Mullaperiyar-Vaigai River Water Users Association, Theni district ‘Kora’ Silk Producers Association, Surulipatti Grape Farmers Association, Theni and various associations represented their demands before the Chief Minister.
After listening to their demands, Chief Minister Stalin ensured them that it would be considered with officials and fulfilled, accordingly. “People believed that this government will deliver the goods and hence the government is committed to fulfill all their demands,” Chief Minister Stalin said and added that an exclusive budget for agriculture would be tabled in the Assembly in the coming days. He also added that his government is working towards delivering all promises made in the ruling party’s poll manifesto. Scores of people, who waited at the Collectorate premises, handed over petitions to CM Stalin, who received them with patience.
Subsequently, the Chief Minister also chaired a meeting with officials from the Department of Police and reviewed the law and order situation in the southern districts.
V Iraianbu, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu and Collectors of 5 southern districts accompanied the Chief Minister, sources said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android