Chief Minister on Field: Stalin meets Madurai Collector, 4 others

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday interacted with the district collectors of Madurai, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, and Theni as part of the Kala Aaivu scheme. Ministers and government officials participated in the consultative meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

He is said to have advised on government projects and development work implemented in each district. Stalin has undertaken a 2-day tour of Madurai region as part of the Chief Minister on Field programme.

It is to be noted that yesterday he held a separate consultation with the representatives of five districts and high officials of the South District Police.