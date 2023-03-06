TamilNadu

Chief Minister on Field: Stalin meets Madurai Collector, 4 others

Ministers and government officials participated in the consultative meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday interacted with the district collectors of Madurai, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, and Theni as part of the Kala Aaivu scheme. Ministers and government officials participated in the consultative meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

He is said to have advised on government projects and development work implemented in each district. Stalin has undertaken a 2-day tour of Madurai region as part of the Chief Minister on Field programme.

It is to be noted that yesterday he held a separate consultation with the representatives of five districts and high officials of the South District Police.

MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
Kala Aaivu scheme
Chief Minister on Field programme

