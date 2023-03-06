Chennai-Penang direct flight: Scindia writes to Stalin

CHENNAI: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin that Indian airlines have been advised to explore the possibility of starting a direct flight from Chennai to Penang, Malaysia.

Earlier on February 11, Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Scindia, urging them to take action on a priority basis to introduce direct air traffic from Chennai to Penang.