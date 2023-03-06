Chennai-Penang direct flight: Scindia writes to Stalin

CHENNAI: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin that Indian airlines have been advised to explore the possibility of starting a direct flight from Chennai to Penang, Malaysia.
Earlier on February 11, Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Scindia, urging them to take action on a priority basis to introduce direct air traffic from Chennai to Penang.
The Chief Minister who mentioned the importance of direct air services
highlighted the Tamils living in Penang and their immense contribution to the development of the place. He also outlined the cultural ties, trade relations and tourism opportunities between Tamil Nadu and Malaysia.
The Chief Minister also requested to take advantage of the upsurge in the tourism sector and to keep this project on highest priority as it would help meet the demands of business people between Tamil Nadu and Malaysia.
