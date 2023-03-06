TamilNadu

BJP's Narendran nominated as Independent Director of HPCL

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas nominated KS Narendran as Non-Official Independent Director of HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd), said Radha Krishan, Under Secretary to the Government of India through a circular on Monday.

"I am directed to say that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Shri K. S. Narendran as Non-Official Independent Director on the Board of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited for a period of three years with effect from the date of the notification of his appointment, or until further order, whichever is earlier," said Radha Krishan.

KS Narendran is currently the Tamil Nadu BJP State Vice President.

