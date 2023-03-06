3 including juvenile arrested for house break-in in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: Three persons including a juvenile were arrested in Tirunelveli on Sunday after being charged with house break-in crime. A 41-year old farmer Subbiah, who resided along the North Street of Kovaikulam under the limits of Moondradaippu police, locked his house and moved away on March 1. Much to the shock of the inmates of the locked house, they found sixteen sovereigns of gold missing. Almirah was found broken. Based on a complaint, a case was filed. After enquiring, the police arrested Kasamuthu (65) of JJ Nagar, Kalakad, Shanthi (45) and the juvenile offender, sources said.