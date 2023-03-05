Udhay appeals functionaries to avoid banners & make gifts meaningful

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and youth wing leader of DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday appealed to the party functionaries to do away with the culture of posters, banners and hoardings and avoid luxurious gifts to welcome him.

Instead, they can donate books and charity and purchase products of women self help groups.

This would help many deserving students and needy people in the state.

“To express their love for me, many party functionaries are erecting flex boards, banners and bursting crackers and gifting mementos when I visit their district. Despite repeatedly telling them to refrain from such practice, it has been continuing,” the minister said in a statement.

As per the advice of the party leader M K Stalin, he appealed the cadres and functionaries to gift books, which in turn, were donated to libraries of schools and colleges. On the 70th birth anniversary of the party leader, he donated 4,000 books to Kalaignar mobile library on behalf of his Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, he said.

He noted that the functionaries should buy products manufactured by SHGs to help their livelihood.

“I have given away the SHG products, which were given to me, to several families in and around Chennai,” he said.

Several functionaries were donating to the party’s youth wing charity, which in turn, extended education assistance to many deserving students.

In the last one month, financial assistance to the tune of Rs 13.75 lakh have been distributed to 55 beneficiaries in Namakkal, Salem and Karur districts, he further said and urged the party functionaries to avoid unwanted gifts and contribute meaningfully by donating to charity to help students, and buy products from Women SHGs.