Thanjai civic body launches all-round pregnancy care
TIRUCHY: The Thanajvur civic administration on Saturday launched the first High-Risk Mother Tracking Centre to provide all-round care for pregnant women.
Launching the centre, Mayor Shan Ramanathan said there are four Urban PHCs in the corporation where pregnant women could undergo their periodical testing.
“Among the total 1,212 pregnant women undergoing treatment, 640 were found to be having high blood pressure, sugar, anaemia and thyroid problems. These women would be tracked by the centre with the inputs received from the PHCs and provide on-time advice,” the mayor said.
The mayor said that the centre would provide neo-natal advice.
“This is the first of its kind in the state and adequate staff have been appointed to track these mothers as a part of ensuring zero casualties during delivery,” the mayor said.
Meanwhile, the mayor added that 92 projects out of the 112 under the Smart City project are completed and the remaining 20 works would be completed within four months. Similarly, the Sivagangai park renovation works would be completed within three months and opened to the public.
In the meantime, ‘Nam Ward, Namma Mayor,’ project details have been sent to the government with a proposal of Rs 1,112 crore while a fund of Rs 50 crore has been allocated for the renovation of the new bus stand and Rs 35 crore for the fish market. While the dilapidated buildings in 17 corporation schools would be removed and new buildings would be constructed soon, the mayor said.
