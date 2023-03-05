T Sadasivam: Ladder to two geniuses of Tamil Nadu

But Sadasivam’s job was not finished. He still had his wife to promote. To nip the Tamil Isai Movement in the bud, the music academy banned Subbulakshmi from its premises. The other musicians debarred made use of the limited chances other sabhas gave. But Sadasivam, made of sterner stuff took over a defunct Mylapore Sangeetha Sabha and took the battle to the academy’s turf. Advertising as “A Sabha started in response to the request of the intelligent people” and “MS sings for MSS”. He was one man who could have pipped the forceful Music Academy in the race. But the Academy hastily proposed a truce and Sadasivam handed over the money he had collected for a proposed auditorium to them.