OPS demands stern action against hatemongers creating false narrative

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to take stern action against the hatemongers peddling rumours in social media that North Indian workers were being attacked in Tamil Nadu to disturb the law and order.
“Tamils are known for their hospitality. People from other states have been working in Tamil Nadu for generations in various sectors and their contribution in creating infrastructures and development of the state is significant,” said OPS in a statement and expressed his anguish over the vilifying campaign in social media that these migrant workers were living in unsafe condition and they were chased away.
OPS appreciated the efforts of the TN government in countering the false narrative and also strongly condemned the bigots for projecting the people of the state, who are known for their warmth and affability, in a mischievous way.
The TN government should handle the issue with “an iron hand” and stop such mischievous elements, he said and cautioned that such campaigns would bring harm to the state’s development and growth.
“The government should guarantee the safety and security of the migrant workers. Meanwhile, it should honour its poll promise of guaranteeing 75% employment opportunities to the locals in private sectors,” he further said.
