OPS demands stern action against hatemongers creating false narrative

OPS appreciated the efforts of the TN government in countering the false narrative and also strongly condemned the bigots for projecting the people of the state, who are known for their warmth and affability, in a mischievous way.

The TN government should handle the issue with “an iron hand” and stop such mischievous elements, he said and cautioned that such campaigns would bring harm to the state’s development and growth.

“The government should guarantee the safety and security of the migrant workers. Meanwhile, it should honour its poll promise of guaranteeing 75% employment opportunities to the locals in private sectors,” he further said.