New rules on cards to ensure sustainability of green buildings

CHENNAI: Green, energy-efficient and sustainable building norms will soon become mandatory as the State Department of Environment and Climate Change prepares building regulations for sustainable living, which will be soon incorporated in the Tamil Nadu Integrated Development and Construction Rules, 2019. The process of amending the rules is underway by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

Creating standards for sustainable construction, both departments along with the Department of Housing and Urban Development will implement energy-saving measures in government and private buildings to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from energy production and consumption. In addition to this, the departments will also raise awareness among residents about the need for energy-saving measures and conduct workshops in cost-saving, climate-friendly infrastructure for train builders and infrastructure developers.

According to an official of the environment department, the green building rules would be handed over to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and the Housing and Urban Development Department once prepared.

“The rules will mandate buildings with rainwater harvesting, sewage reuse, sustainable cooling system, and minimal usage of water and emission during the construction phase,” he added.

It may be noted that the municipal administration and water supply department are making amendments to the building rules to lay uniform development regulations across the state, as the present norms are impractical to implement in several parts of the state.

An official explained that the present rules are only suitable for cities like Chennai.

“For instance, as per the existing rules, marriage halls should be built on roads that are more than 50 feet broad but most of the rural areas and small towns do not have 50-foot wide roads. The amendment will address issues like this,” he said.

Recently, a government order was issued directing the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board to use energy-efficient and climate-resilient designs in their constructions.