National moot court completion held at Govt law college, Coimbatore

CHENNAI: A National level moot court competition for law students was held at Government Law College, Coimbatore in which students from 20 institutions participated.

The three day event began on March 2 and ended on Saturday. Justice (Retd) G M Akbar Ali, Former Judge, Madras high court was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony and distributed awards to prize winners.

Professor J Vijayalakshmi, Director, Directorate of Legal Studies, Chennai delivered the presidential address.

Students of Government law college, Tiruchirapalli won the overall championship in the completion.

According to organisers of the competition, while moot court completions are common in National law universities and in private law institutions, the Tamil Nadu State moot committee constituted by the Directorate of legal studies, Chennai has planned to conduct several such competitions in government law colleges in the state from this year.