IMA warns against use of antibiotics in case of viral infections

CHENNAI: As cases of Influenza and seasonal flu are seeing a surge in the country, Indian Medical Association experts warn against the use of antibiotics in cases of such viral infections. It is to be noted that Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of cases of Influenza in January in the country.

In a statement issued on Saturday, IMA stated that there is a sudden increase in the number of patients having symptoms of cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, fever, body ache, and diarrhoea in some cases.

The infection usually lasts for about five to seven days. The fever goes away at the end of three days, but the cough can persist for up to three weeks. As per information from NCDC, most of the cases are H3N2 influenza virus.

The government hospital authorities in the city say that the cases of influenza and flu are common during this time of the year. IMA highlighted that the cases of Influenza mostly occur in people above the age of 50 and below 15 years.

People develop upper respiratory infections along with fever.

Experts advise that only symptomatic treatment is required and there is no need to give antibiotics since it is a viral infection.

Dr Narendra Nath Jena, senior consultant and head of the department of Emergency Medicine, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Center said that the use of over the counter antibiotics when infected by flu is common and should be avoided.

They consume the medicines once infected and there is overuse until symptoms subside. As they stop the medicines abruptly, it can later cause antibiotic resistance. The use of antibiotics should only be done in case of bacterial infections, he said.

IMA also stated that people start taking antibiotics like Azithromycin and Amoxiclav etc, that too without caring for dose & frequency and stop it once start feeling better.

This need to be stopped as it leads to antibiotic resistance. Whenever there will a real use of antibiotics, they will not work due to the resistance.

The officials from State IMA have also instructed the medicos to avoid prescription of antibiotics when unnecessary as it can lead to resistance. The most misused antibiotics are amoxicillin, norfloxacin, ciprofloxacin, ofloxacin, levofloxacin.