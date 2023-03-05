CPM seeks probe into Paramakudi school girl sexual assault case

CHENNAI: CPI (M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan on Sunday sought CBCID probe into gang sexual assault of class nine girl student in Paramakudi to carry out complete investigation and arrest all those involved in it.

In a statement, he said that the girl student was sexually assaulted for a month by a gang by tricking her from not going to school.

"The details revealed by the girl to her parents shows that what happened in Paramakudi is akin to the Pollachi sexual assault cases, " he said.

The police have arrested five persons under the POCSO Act including AIADMK Paramakudi councillor Sigamani and others.

“There were allegations that important people in the Paramakudi town and police are involved in it,” he said, seeking CBCID probe into the case.

He demanded the government to provide appropriate relief to the girls family and ensure she continues her education.