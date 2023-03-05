CITI, SIMA release joint statement on alleged migrant attacks

CHENNAI: In a bid to dial down the panic among migrant labourers working in Tamil Nadu, the Southern India Mills' Association (SIMA) and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) released a joint statement and said that the videos showing the attacks on Bihari migrant workers are false. The statement came in the wake of a tweet by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, wherein he took note of media reports and raised concerns regarding alleged attacks on migrant labourers in the southern state.

"There is no clash between the migrant workers and the local workers and the circulation of WhatsApp news is false and not revealing the true state of affairs. This has been highlighted by the DGP. The video clippings [of the attack] have been twisted as if there is a clash between the north Indian and south Indian workers," the joint statement said. "There was a virtual meeting organized by the Coimbatore District Collector among the industry Association wherein, he explained the real position and that there is no truth in the so-called clash among the workers, but at the same time, steps were being taken to give confidence for the migrant workers to work peacefully in Tamil Nadu," it added.