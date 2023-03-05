AIADMK leaders, MLAs will appear only during elections: Udhayanidhi

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday accused AIADMK MLAs and leaders of neglecting the voters and appearing only during elections to garner votes.

Unlike DMK, who always think about the welfare of the people, the AIADMK and BJP leaders disappear after getting elected and do not come to the constituencies to know about the problems of the people, Udhayanidhi said here after conducting free marriages to 81 couples, as part of the 70th birthday of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Stating that the voters of Coimbatore district had rejected DMK in the last Assembly elections without giving a single seat, he said the party has bounced back in the civic polls gaining more than 90 per cent seats in Panchayats, Municipalities and Corporations.

