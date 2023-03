TN releases ₹364 cr as reimbursement for RTE admissions

CHENNAI: The Director of Matriculation Schools has recently released Rs 364 crore as reimbursement to private schools for admitting students under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE).

Around 3.98 lakh schools across Tamil Nadu will get the amount after several requests and complaints to the government.

Under the Act that came into effect in April 2010 - provisions were made to reserve 25 per cent seats in Class 1 for children belonging to economically weaker sections - to provide them with free and compulsory education till its completion.

Though the admission process underwent as usual, the reimbursement from the government was delayed for the academic year 2021-22.

Owing to which, the schools especially during the Covid-19 lockdown and later were faced with several financial constraints.

Subsequently, the Federation of Private Schools (FePSA) also made an announcement that as private schools are finding it difficult to admit students under RTE, due to lack of reimbursement steps from the government, the admissions for 2023-24 will not be made.

The federation urged the government to pay the pending reimbursement amount to carry on with the regular admission process.

Hence, releasing the amount comes as a relief to private school managements.

Meanwhile, in August 2022, the education department lowered the reimbursement fees compared to 2021 under the RTE Act. Due to this move, private schools in the State are more likely to face a deeper financial crisis.

The department of matriculation schools noted that reimbursement fees have been reduced between classes LKG and 8, ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 1400.

The per child expenditure for RTE students for classes between LKG and Class 5 has been revised to Rs 12,076.85.

Additionally, the amount has been revised to Rs 15,711.31 for Classes 6, 7 and 8 for the academic year 2022-23.