TN govt holds consultation for Agri Budget preparation

CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday held an elaborate consultation with various stakeholders to prepare the Agriculture Budget for the ensuing financial year.

State Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, State Food Minister R Sakkarapani and State Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan elicited the views of members of farmer's associations, farm exporters, traders of farm products and even egg producers at Namakkal Kavignar Maligai in the state Secretariat on Saturday morning.

The consultation is expected to be the last among the meetings being held with the stakeholders during the last couple of months for the Budget preparation.

The government has been presenting a separate agriculture Budget ever since the change of government in May 2021. The government had already held various rounds of stakeholders meet in the districts, mainly the Delta districts in this regard.

The government which engaged in a similar exercise last year ahead of the Budget presentation is likely to incorporate the inputs in the document for agriculture and farmer's welfare to be presented in the State Assembly in roughly a fortnight. Minister Panneerselvam also chaired a detailed consultation with the heads of various units of the State Agriculture Department.