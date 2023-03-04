Tirupur top cop assures safety of workers

TIRUCHY: Instilling confidence among the migrant workers about their safety, the Tirupur Commissioner of Police visited their workplaces on Saturday and assured them of safety in the State.

The police are initiating befitting action against those who float rumours, while safety measures are intensified at the railway stations, they were told. Despite the police sharing the CCTV footage about the accident in which a guest worker Sanjiv Kumar from Bihar died in Tirupur railway station, the migrant labourers, mostly employed in knitwear firms, kept themselves indoors. City Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar Abhinapu went to the workplaces and spoke to the guest workers to allay their fears.