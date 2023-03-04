'Action will be taken against rumours on migrants attack in TN'

TamilNadu

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that action will be taken against those who spread false information on social media that northern state workers are being attacked.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian speaking to reports.Daily Thanthi
CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said that some are envious of the cordiality between North Indian leaders and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in the recently-held birthday meet and added that these attack rumours have stemmed from their envy.

"....and because of their jealousy, they are spreading rumours of attacks on North Indian workers," he said.

Ma Su also said that action will be taken against those who spread false information on social media that Northern State workers are being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu police are closely keeping an eye on social media to check rumours about attacks on migrant workers from Bihar.

Migrants safe in TN: Stalin warns of action against spreading rumours

