Representative image
Representative image
TamilNadu

SR sees growth in passenger, freight segments

As many as 33.9 million tonnes of originating freight loading was achieved and Rs 3,230.40 crore revenue recorded in 2022-23 during the period of April-February 2023
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: Southern Railway (SR) recorded substantial growth in passenger and freight segments, according to a statement issued.

As many as 33.9 million tonnes of originating freight loading was achieved and Rs 3,230.40 crore revenue recorded in 2022-23 during the period of April-February 2023. It has witnessed an increase of 24% over the same period last year which stood at 27.4 million tonnes, also exceeding the Railway Board’s target of 32.25 MT by 5%.

The freight earnings of Rs 3,230.46 crores in April-Feb 2023, exceeded the revenue of Rs 2,456.81 crores registered during the corresponding eleven monthly period of April-February 2022 by 31%. Moreover, 582.6 million passengers travelled and Rs 5,779 crore revenue registered in the fiscal year of 2022-23 during April-February 2023.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Southern Railway
revenue
Passenger
Freight segments
Railway Board’s target

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in