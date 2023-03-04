SR sees growth in passenger, freight segments
MADURAI: Southern Railway (SR) recorded substantial growth in passenger and freight segments, according to a statement issued.
As many as 33.9 million tonnes of originating freight loading was achieved and Rs 3,230.40 crore revenue recorded in 2022-23 during the period of April-February 2023. It has witnessed an increase of 24% over the same period last year which stood at 27.4 million tonnes, also exceeding the Railway Board’s target of 32.25 MT by 5%.
The freight earnings of Rs 3,230.46 crores in April-Feb 2023, exceeded the revenue of Rs 2,456.81 crores registered during the corresponding eleven monthly period of April-February 2022 by 31%. Moreover, 582.6 million passengers travelled and Rs 5,779 crore revenue registered in the fiscal year of 2022-23 during April-February 2023.
