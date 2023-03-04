Propagate ideology of Marx: CM Stalin
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday took a dig at Governor RN Ravi over his remarks on Karl Marx and said that it was the responsibility of all the secular and progressive forces to propagate Marx’s ideology across the country.
“The supporters of Sanatana who create division among the people on the basis of caste are calling Karl Marx’s philosophy a divisive one. It is the responsibility of all the secular and progressive forces to propagate Marx’s ideology across the country,” he said while addressing at the felicitation of the birth centenary celebration of CPI leader P Manickam here.
Stalin said that youngsters joining the progressive political parties should be trained on the party ideologies. “We are conducting Dravidian Model classes for the youngsters. Like that Communist parties should train their youths in the party ideology. Late Communist leader P Manickam had conducted ideological classes for the youths in large numbers,” he said.
Terming the Erode East by-poll win as a victory of the unity of the alliance, he said that it would not be enough to emerge victorious in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but across the country.
“We have to defeat the communal and anti-democratic forces in the country. Tamil Nadu like unity among the political parties should happen across the country. We cannot win 2024 election without such unity,” he said. He also recalled that CPI leader Manickam who was the party secretary for 15 years was in prison for five and half years during the independence struggle and post-independence.
CPI vetera n leader R Nallakannu, state secr etaries of CPI and CPM R Mutharasan and K Balakrishnan, DK president K Veeramani, TNCC president KS Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan also addressed the function.
