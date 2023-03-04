Owner locks up EB office on Vallimalai Road for non-payment of rent

VELLORE: Furious over the delay in paying rent, owner of the Electricity board office building on Vallimalai road in Katpadi locked up the building on Saturday. According to sources, S Lydia Sarojini had rented out her premises for EB as an office a while ago.

However, the EB failed to pay rent and the accrued dues from April 2021 to October 2022 including 5% enhanced rent between June 2021 and October 2022 amounts to Rs 43,100.

As there was no response to her repeated reminders, the angry owner stormed into the building and demanded payment. When there was no proper response, she sent all staff out and locked the main gate resulting in EB staff having to cool their heels outside. The staff informed their superiors who then held talks with the building owner and promised to pay all dues on Monday due to which she opened the lock around 2 pm.