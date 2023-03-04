Over 12,000 have taken part in CM’s trophy tourneys: Udhay
TIRUCHY: As many as 12,332 sports persons took part in the Chief Minister’s trophy sports competition organised by Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and a fund of Rs 51 lakh has been allocated for this, said Udhayanidhi Stalin,Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, on Saturday.
Distributing welfare assistance and inaugurating a few projects in Karur, Udhayanidhi said, soon after the DMK formed government, several projects that were put on hold by the previous AIADMK government have been revived and the Karur district received several exclusive projects. Out of a total 1.50 lakh free power supply, as many as 3,450 farmers from Karur received the connections through which 7700 acres have been cultivated.
Stating that the state government has fulfilled almost all the poll promises, Udhayanidhi urged the people to approach him at any time and he is ready to support them at any cost.
He said as many as 1.01 lakh people from Karur got benefited by the waiver of jewel loan, crop loan and Women Self Help loans to the tune of Rs 8.30 crore. In the meantime, he said that the renovation of the stadium in Karur has been sought by Minister of Electricty V Senthilbalaji and a fund of Rs 56 lakh has been allocated to establish a tennis court through the capital works fund in 2022-23 and the works would commence soon.
