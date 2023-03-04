Over 12,000 have taken part in CM’s trophy tourneys: Udhay

He said as many as 1.01 lakh people from Karur got benefited by the waiver of jewel loan, crop loan and Women Self Help loans to the tune of Rs 8.30 crore. In the meantime, he said that the renovation of the stadium in Karur has been sought by Minister of Electricty V Senthilbalaji and a fund of Rs 56 lakh has been allocated to establish a tennis court through the capital works fund in 2022-23 and the works would commence soon.