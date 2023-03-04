Now, Kailasa invites people for e-citizenship

CHENNAI: Amid the controversy surrounding the 19th United Nations Committee meeting, Kailasa now invites people to apply for Kailasa's citizenship online.

On Saturday, a tweet posted by the self-claimed godman and rape-accused Nithyananda's Twitter handle said, “Kailasa invites people for free citizenship registration through the Internet, and he also gives scanning options for registration.”

Charged with rape and abduction and facing a court warrant for his arrest, Nithayananda, fled India in 2019 and later founded what he calls the "nation of Kailasa", an amorphous entity that may be based on an island off the Pacific coast of Central America claiming to represent 2 billion Hindus.

Similarly, in December 2020, on the occasion of International Migrants Day, he offered a 3-day visa to 'Kailasa'. Even though Nithyananda invites people like this often, it is not clear if or where Kailasa is till this date.