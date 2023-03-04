NEET will not be cancelled in TN, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president Annamalai personally met the family of an army soldier who was beaten to death in a dispute near Kaveripatnam in Krishnagiri district and handed over a check for ten lakh rupees.

Speaking to the media, Annamalai said that the Chief Minister should provide adequate protection to the family of the soldier and provide Rs 5 crore to his family.

Also, referring to the recent meeting of the Prime Minister with Minister Udayanidhi, he said that the students have accepted the NEET exam in Tamil Nadu and that the NEET exam will not be cancelled no matter who meets whom.