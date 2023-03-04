Nagai coast tense as oil pipe leak spills into sea

In the meantime, the Pattinacherry fishermen panchayat members, who came there, said, when the pipeline was laid 20 years back, when local fishermen opposed it, officials convinced them by assuring that the pipeline would be inspected every day to ensure no leakage or break occurs. They also said that the line would not burst at all. “But now, there is a burst and the fishermen have been affected,” the panchayat members said.