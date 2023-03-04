TamilNadu

Fire in Thirumangalam electric vehicle showroom; no casualties

Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Fire broke out in an electric vehicle showroom in Thirumangalam on Saturday evening. However, no persons were affected in the fire.

According to the police, the electric vehicle showroom in Welcome colony in Thirumangalam is on the ground floor of the building while the first and second floor houses a residential apartment.

Fire department was alerted after people noticed thick smoke emanating from the showroom around 4 pm. The fire was put out after an ordeal of two hours.

Police sources said that more than 20 vehicles were gutted in the fire. An elderly man who lives alone on the first floor was rushed to the hospital as he inhaled the smoke.

Thirumangalam police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

