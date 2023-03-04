Class 9 students take entrance exam
Class 9 students take entrance exam for admission into govt model school

The exams were conducted in the Sri Venketesara higher secondary school run by the Thirupathi Thirumala devasthanam in Vellore town.
VELLORE: Class nine students wrote the entrance examination to join the government-run model school at Perumugai in Vellore on Saturday. The exams were conducted in the Sri Venketesara higher secondary school run by the Thirupathi Thirumala devasthanam in Vellore town.

There is high demand to join the model school as boarding and lodging are provided free. A total of 165 students of both sexes undertook the exam, while 75 students were absent, officials said. The exams were conducted between 10.30 am and 12 noon.

