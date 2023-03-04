29 new cases in State including 7 from foreign countries

A case was reported in Cuddalore, Erode, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Tiruppur and Tiruchy. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.6% after 3,194 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 134. Total recoveries reached 35,56,791. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll stood at 38,049.