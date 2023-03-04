29 new cases in State including 7 from foreign countries
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 29 new COVID cases on Saturday, including 3 cases from the UAE, and a case each from Kuwait, Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka. TN’s total number of cases reached 35,94,974. Coimbatore had 6 cases, Chennai had 4, and two cases were reported in Salem and Chengalpattu respectively.
A case was reported in Cuddalore, Erode, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Tiruppur and Tiruchy. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.6% after 3,194 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 134. Total recoveries reached 35,56,791. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll stood at 38,049.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android