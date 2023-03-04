Representative image
Representative imagePTI
TamilNadu

29 new cases in State including 7 from foreign countries

A case was reported in Cuddalore, Erode, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Tiruppur and Tiruchy.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 29 new COVID cases on Saturday, including 3 cases from the UAE, and a case each from Kuwait, Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka. TN’s total number of cases reached 35,94,974. Coimbatore had 6 cases, Chennai had 4, and two cases were reported in Salem and Chengalpattu respectively.

A case was reported in Cuddalore, Erode, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Tiruppur and Tiruchy. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.6% after 3,194 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 134. Total recoveries reached 35,56,791. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll stood at 38,049.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Covid-19
Death Toll
Test Positivity Rate
New Covid Cases
TN’s total number of cases

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in