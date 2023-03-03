Vellore district to prepare water budget
VELLORE: The Vellore Corporation, Gudiyattam and Pernambur Municipalities and town panchayats have been tasked with preparing water budgets to ensure streamlined water supply for every individual in urban habitats, Collector Kumaravel Pandian announced on Friday.
Interacting with reporters at the conclusion of a review meeting of Kalathil Mudalamaichar in which CM MK Stalin participated for two days in the district from February 1, the Collector said, the water budget was aimed to ensure that urban habitations did not face any drinking water supply issues, he said.
Stating that the review had up-scaled some of the suggestions given by the Chief Minister during his visit, the Collector said that infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal mortality rate (MMR) this year were lower than last year, but more concerted efforts were necessary to bring it down further. In this connection, he said roads to hill villages would be improved to ensure that pregnant women were able to access health care immediately. He also called on medical professionals to be in touch with tribal women who were pregnant to ensure that they did not suffer in any way.
Those present, included DRO K Ramamurthy and project director DRDA Aarthi.
