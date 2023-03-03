Vellore district to prepare water budget

Stating that the review had up-scaled some of the suggestions given by the Chief Minister during his visit, the Collector said that infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal mortality rate (MMR) this year were lower than last year, but more concerted efforts were necessary to bring it down further. In this connection, he said roads to hill villages would be improved to ensure that pregnant women were able to access health care immediately. He also called on medical professionals to be in touch with tribal women who were pregnant to ensure that they did not suffer in any way.