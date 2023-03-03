'Traitor' EPS responsible for AIADMK's by-poll drubbing: OPS

CHENNAI: Following the Erode East by-poll debacle on Thursday, expelled AIADMK leader and former CM O Panneerselvam called the poll loss is a result of the 'autocratic' admininstration of the 'traitor' indirectly hitting out at his friend-turned-foe Edappadi K Palaniswami.

In his statement, the three-time chief minister said the 'traitor' and his sycophants led AIADMK astray to get outflanked by a huge margin of 66,000 votes by Congress' EVKS Elangovan.

The ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) retained the Erode segment with an emphatic win against the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK, prompting Chief Minister M K Stalin to bill it as an endorsement of his near two year-old government's "Dravidian model" of governance.

Setting a record of sorts, Elangovan received more than one lakh of the around 1.70 lakh votes polled on February 27, galloping ahead of his nearest AIADMK rival KS Thennarasu by around 66,000 votes.

Bettering their 2021 poll performance, Congress won by a massive margin of 66,233 votes --- late MLA Everaa won by 8,904 votes. AIADMK's KS Thennarasu floundered several rounds of vote counting to retain deposit to finally poll 43,923 votes.