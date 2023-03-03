TN police announces award for anti-drug 'Reels' contest

CHENNAI: Enforcement Bureau Tamil Nadu has announced various awareness contests such as 'Gaana', 'Reels' and 'Remix' to actively involve public in its efforts for creating awareness against drug abuse.

The three winners in each competition will be given cash prizes of Rs. 25,000, Rs. 20,000 and Rs.15,000. The theme of entries should be Anti-drug abuse. Public is requested to send their entries for Gaana, Reels and Remix to email ID: nibcidcyber@gmail.com said a press release from the enforcement bureau head- quarters. The last date of entries is March 15th, 2023. Further details regarding competition are available on Social media handles of Enforcement Bureau. Social Media handles of Enforcement Bureau are: Facebook (Drive Against Drugs - DAD), Twitter (@drugfreetn) and Instagram (enforcementbureautn).

The Enforcement Bureau is taking all out efforts in its fight against drug menace, In additionto enforcement action against drug peddlers resulting in high seizures, efforts are also being made to create awareness and reduce demand., said the release. In this regard the Enforcement Bureau launched a concerted drive on August 11th, 2022. A mass Anti-Drug pledge was organised throughout the state. More than 74 lakh students participated in this pledge administered by Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin, which was recognised as a world record by the World Record Union, the press note said. Besides the bureau has also set up 14,000 Anti-Drug clubs have been set up in educational institutions to conduct regular awareness programs.