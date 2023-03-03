Tiruvallur: 5 months on, teen rape survivor who tried to kill self dies

CHENNAI: Five months after a 16-year-old rape survivor, who immolated herself after she was gang raped by four men in Tiruvallur district, died on Friday.

Tiruvallur Police already arrested four persons - Ajith Kumar (25), Gnanamoorthy (20), Rasakannu, (23), and Ajithraj, (24). They were booked under several sections of IPC and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

On September 29, last year, the 16-year-old student had tried to kill herself after the four men blackmailed her using a video they took of her chatting with her boyfriend at a grazing area where she went with her cattle. The four men had raped her after blackmailing her using the video, following which she attempted suicide by setting herself afire.

Her family members rushed her to the government hospital in Tiruvallur, from where she was taken to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for treatment. She had suffered 40 per cent burns.

While in hospital, the girl had released a video seeking help from actor Vijay for her medical treatment after which the actor had donated Rs 50,000 through his fan club and promised to meet her soon.

The girl was discharged from hospital last month and ever since, her health had detoriarated, police sources said. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed on Friday.