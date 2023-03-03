Stalin chairs first TN Climate Change Mission meeting

CHENNAI: The first meeting of Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission committee was held at Namakkal Kavignar Maligai, Chennai on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin along with secretaries and members of various departments.

Action plans to reduce the effects of climate change, formulation of guidelines were discussed in the meeting.

Avoiding the use of plastic and methods to reduce air pollutions were also discussed in the meeting, as per a report from Daily Thanthi.

The Chief Minister while addressing said, "This meeting assumes importance as India joins the G20 organisation. Climate awareness movement will soon be launched to create awareness among students and public."

He also added, that we must be prepared to handle heat waves. “It not only effects humans, but also various species are threatened by climate change.”

He also refered to the situation currently in Venice, as it experiences its worst drought in 70 years as canals run dry.