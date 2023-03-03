Snake catchers must be respected like docs: Guv

CHENGALPATTU: Snake catching should be recognised as a profession and the Irulas who catch snakes and save human lives should be given the same respect as doctors, said Governor RN Ravi.

Speaking at a function organised at a government school in Chengalpattu to felicitate two snake catchers who would be receiving a Padma Shri award, he said, “It is not enough for us to thank them. Respect should be given to them as they save the lives of thousands of people.”

The Centre has announced Padma Shri awards for Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadayan of Senneri Irular village under Kattankulathur panchayat for going all the way to America from Tamil Nadu to catch the snakes that were endangering the people there. The Governor earlier visited the houses of the awardees and congratulated them and interacted with them to understand their problems better.

The Governor acknowledged that the Centre and State have many schemes for the Irular people and while a few of them are thriving, many are languishing in income. “Out of the 300-odd people in the community, not a single person has government jobs. This should be rectified,” he said.