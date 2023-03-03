No threat to migrant workers in TN: Minister
CHENNAI: Dispelling the rumours about the attack on migrant workers from North India in Tamil Nadu, Labour Minister C V Ganesan said there is no threat to the migrant workers in the state.
“There is no threat to migrant workers in the state. They have been working in peaceful circumstances and contributing to the state’s development immensely,” the minister said in a statement, issued following the circulation of fake videos on social media to spread rumours that migrant workers were being attacked in TN.
The minister said that appropriate legal action would be taken against those who spread false information and videos.
“The state is known for hospitality. It always receives people coming to the state with warmth. The state government, which protects the rights of the labourers, is also well aware of the contribution of the migrant workers. So, everyone is living in a peaceful atmosphere,” said the minister.
Amidst this, some anti-social elements have been spreading misinformation with an ulterior motive. They have been spreading false information that workers from North India were attacked in Tamil Nadu. “There is no truth in such messages,” he said.
In the past few years, major and small industries have been making large-scale investments in Tamil Nadu that attracted workers from other states to the state. Labourers from north India are also involved in major projects such as the construction of bridges and metro rail projects in the state. The employers of the workers have also been providing adequate facilities to the workforce, while the labour department has been ensuring strict implementation of the labour acts to ensure the rights of the migrant workers.
Meanwhile, Director General of Police (law and order) C Sylindra Babu on Thursday released a video message, refuting the fake videos released from Bihar.
