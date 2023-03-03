Min: Egmore, Madurai hosps to get fertility centres soon
TIRUCHY: As part of augmenting the medical infrastructure in the state, free fertility centres would soon be established in Government Hospital, Egmore and Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai and fund of Rs 25 crore has been sanctioned for the procurement of the equipments, said the Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday.
Inaugurating the pay wards in the Madurai GH, the minister Subramanian said, in order to facilitate the health support to the people of all walks of life, the state government has decided to introduce paid wards in the GHs across the state in which the latest treatments would be provided to the patients at moderate fare.
“As part of the programme, as many as 16 wards are established in Madurai GH. These wards would have air conditioner, toilet, heater, TV, beds for patients and their attendants. An amount of Rs 1,200 per day would be collected in the paid ward while Rs 2,000 per day would be collected for the luxury rooms,” the Minister said.
Stating that more gender reassignment surgeries have been conducted in the Madurai GH, the minister lauded that Madurai stands first in South India and the state government would provide all round support for the facility.
Meanwhile, Ma Subramanian said that the state government is very particular in augmenting the medical infrastructure and the Chief Minister asked the ministry and the officials to ensure that prompt health care reaches all sections of the people.
“Similarly, the government had already promised to establish fertility centers in the GHs across the state and a part of this, the centres would soon be established in Egmore GH and the Madurai GH soon and a fund of Rs 25 crore has been sanctioned to procure equipments for the centres,’’ the Minister said.
Stating that permanent buildings for all the GHs are being under construction, the health minister said, soon, all the GHs across the state would function in their own buildings. Similarly, an MoU has been signed with the Japan International Agency (JICA) for the improvement of medical infrastructure and field visits for the developmental works have already been done along with the PWD officials, he added.
In the meantime, the Minister said that the state representatives have met at least 30 times for Madurai AIIMS and it is learnt that the tender would be floated only in the month of December.
