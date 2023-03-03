Migrant workers protest after train runs over Bihar native in Tiruppur

“The CCTV recordings revealed his visit to the railway station. Also, the loco pilot of the train confirmed to us that he was knocked down, while he was crossing the track. We suspect him to be drunk,” said Abhishek Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur, to the media. Convinced by the proof shown by police that it was a train hit mishap, the migrant workers left the police station around afternoon. Meanwhile, the Tirupur district administration has unveiled helpline numbers 094981-01320 and 0421-2970017 to lodge complaints. A committee has been formed under the supervision of District Revenue Officer TP Jai Bheem and to resolve the complaints received through the helpline.