Migrant workers protest after train runs over Bihar native in Tiruppur
COIMBATORE: A 37-year-old man from Bihar was killed after being hit by a train while crossing the railway track in Tiruppur on Friday early morning. The incident, which came amidst the spread of fake videos that migrant workers were under attack in Tamil Nadu, triggered a protest by guest workers alleging it to be a case of murder.
The deceased, identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a native of Vaishali district in Bihar, was found dead along the track beneath the railway bridge near Tirupur railway station at around 1 am soon after the Thiruvananthapuram - Chennai Express train passed by the way.
Sanjeev was running a shop to remove stains in the newly manufactured vests. He was staying alone in Raja Nagar in Boyampalayam, while his wife and children are in their native village.
On receiving information of an unidentified body, the railway police recovered his body and sent it to Tirupur Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police traced his identity by calling the phone number written in a diary kept in the pocket of the deceased.
Meanwhile, as the news of his death spread out, a large number of migrant workers began to gather before the railway police station in the morning casting doubts over his death. They alleged that he was murdered.
However, police confirmed that Sanjeev was knocked down by a train after inquiries.
“The CCTV recordings revealed his visit to the railway station. Also, the loco pilot of the train confirmed to us that he was knocked down, while he was crossing the track. We suspect him to be drunk,” said Abhishek Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur, to the media. Convinced by the proof shown by police that it was a train hit mishap, the migrant workers left the police station around afternoon. Meanwhile, the Tirupur district administration has unveiled helpline numbers 094981-01320 and 0421-2970017 to lodge complaints. A committee has been formed under the supervision of District Revenue Officer TP Jai Bheem and to resolve the complaints received through the helpline.
